PM Modi to lay foundation of Sant Ravidas temple costing Rs 101 crore in MP on August 12

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a temple and a memorial of Sant Ravidas, a project of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government, costing Rs 101 crore at Badtuma, in Sagar district on August 12.



Confirming the PM’s visit to the state, Chief Minister Chouhan has said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the construction of the temple of Sant Ravidas and an art museum in Badtuma village and also conclude

‘Samrasta Yatras’, which are being processioned from across the state.

“With the aim of creating awareness among society about the Sant Ravidas Ji’s message and his life values, the yatras are being taken out from different places of the state, they will reach the on August 12 at the programme venue”, CM Chouhan said.

These yatras have been launched from Neemuch, Singrauli, Balaghat, Dhar and Sheopur and are being taken out from five routes covering 50 districts of the state.

They will culminate at the programme venue.

During the processions being held to honour Sant Ravidas, the soil from 53,000 villages and water from 315 rivers of the state is being collected for the construction of the temple.

Chief Minister Chouhan announced the plan to construct a grand temple during the Sant Ravidas Mhakumbh event held in Sagar, in February next year.

Notably, Sant Ravidas stayed near the proposed site of the temple during his spiritual tour around 600 years ago and gave his message of social harmony.