PM Modi to lay foundation of 550 Amrit Bharat stations on February 26

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on February 26 lay the foundation stone of 550 Amrit Bharat stations to improve facilities at railway stations by developing rooftop plazas and city centres at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of nearly 1,500 road overbridges and underbridges across different states during a function that will be conducted virtually at over 2,000 railway stations, officials said on Wednesday.

PM Modi will join the function via videoconferencing.

Prizes will also be given to about 50,000 school students who had participated in speech, essay and poetry writing competitions on the “2047 - Viksit Bharat ki Railway” theme, organised by the Indian Railways across 4,000 schools.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme was launched for the development of stations on Indian Railways.