PM Modi to launch women’s health drive, inaugurate PM MITRA park in MP on b’day

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his birthday on September 17 by unveiling a series of major initiatives, including the nationwide ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign and the inauguration of India’s first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park in Madhya Pradesh.

Alongside these initiatives, the PM will also launch a maternal health chatbot, distribute one crore sickle cell screening cards, and initiate direct fund transfers under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will join him at the programmes.

The women’s health campaign will strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescents and children, with a focus on preventive and curative care through health camps and centres. It will also spread awareness on anaemia prevention, balanced diets and menstrual hygiene, ensuring wider participation and access to free medical services, officials said. The PM MITRA Park in Dhar district, part of the Centre’s flagship textile hub scheme, is aimed at attracting investment, boosting exports, generating employment and positioning India as a global textile leader. Madhya Pradesh was chosen for its strong infrastructure, central location and skilled workforce.

Spread over 2,158 acres, the park will feature world-class infrastructure, including an effluent treatment plant, solar power facilities, reliable utilities, modern roads, 81 plug-and-play units, and housing with social amenities for workers, especially women, making it a model industrial township.

Aligned with Modi’s ‘5F vision’—Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign—the park will create a complete textile value chain, boosting both domestic and export markets.

CM Yadav described the launches as “historic” for the state. “It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the Prime Minister has chosen to dedicate these transformative initiatives to the nation from our soil, on his birthday. While the health campaign will empower women and families at the grassroots, the PM MITRA Park will make the state a powerhouse of textile production and generate thousands of jobs,” Yadav said.

As part of the Aadi Karmyogi Abhiyan, the Aadi Seva Parv will also be launched to highlight tribal pride and nation-building. Activities in tribal regions will focus on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihoods, sanitation, water conservation and environment protection, with special emphasis on Tribal Village Action Plans and a Tribal Village Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

With the launch of the ‘Suman Sakhi’ chatbot for pregnant women, the distribution of the one-croreth sickle cell card and fresh fund transfers to about one lakh women under the Matru Vandana Yojana, the Prime Minister’s visit is set to combine health, welfare and industrial growth.

CM Yadav said the focus on women, tribal welfare and maternal health would strengthen Madhya Pradesh’s path towards inclusive and self-reliant growth.