PM Modi to launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth” via video-conferencing on Monday.



During the programme, Modi will also address vice-chancellors of universities, heads of institutes and faculty members in workshops organised at Raj Bhawans across the country, which will symbolise the start of the initiative, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday.

The PMO said Modi’s vision is to actively involve the younger generation in the formulation of national plans, priorities and goals for the country.

“In line with this vision, ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ initiative will provide a platform to the youth of the country to contribute ideas to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047,” it said, adding that the workshops will be a key step towards initiating the process of engaging youngsters to share their ideas and suggestions for making India a developed country by 2047.

Niti Aayog CEO BVR

Subrahmanyam on Sunday said the government will

seek the views of the youth of India to drive its vision for making India a developed nation by 2047.

He further said this exercise will be best conducted through universities and other educational institutions.

According to him, a vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed economy of about USD 30 trillion by 2047, and it will be released by the Prime Minister by the end of January next year.

The Niti Aayog CEO noted that there is a need to have innovative ideas as a business-as-usual approach will not help.

“It is important to channelise the innovative ideas of youth into nation-building by inviting them to ideate and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047,” he said.

Subrahmanyam said a web page will go live for a month for youth and everyone else to send their views on — how should a Viksit Bharat look like in 2047 in different aspects; what we need to do to reach this goal; and What can you do to make Viksit Bharat@2047 possible?

In 2023, Niti Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

Viksit Bharat@2047 is the vision to make India a developed nation by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.