PM Modi to launch several development projects in Chh’garh, T’gana today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Telangana on Tuesday to launch a slew of development projects in the two poll-bound states.



The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh and more than Rs 8,000 crore from Nizamabad in Telangana. In a step that will provide a major impetus to the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the statement said, Modi will dedicate to the nation the NMDC Steel Ltd’s steel plant at Nagarnar in Bastar district. Built at a cost of more than Rs 23,800 crore, the plant is a greenfield project that will produce high-quality steel.

The plant at Nagarnar will provide employment opportunities to thousands of people, in the plant as well as in ancillary and downstream industries.

It will put Bastar on the steel map of the world and provide a boost to socioeconomic development of the region, it said.