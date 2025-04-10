PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 3,884 crore during 50th visit to Varanasi on April 11

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on April 11 for the 50th time since taking office, a milestone that highlights his consistent engagement with the holy city. On the occasion, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 44 development projects worth over Rs 3,884 crore.

He will also digitally transfer Rs 106 crore as bonuses to dairy farmers associated with Banas Dairy (Amul).

Before addressing a public rally in Mehdiganj, the Prime Minister will launch 19 completed projects, including 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, built at a cost of Rs 345.12 crore. The remaining projects will be flagged off for future development.

At a press conference held at the Circuit House on Wednesday, BJP regional president Dilip Patel, district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, and city president Pradeep Agrahari outlined the Prime Minister’s schedule and the preparations underway. They said PM Modi’s 50th visit to his constituency reflects his deep commitment to Varanasi’s development and its people.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at 10:30 am. The BJP has planned elaborate welcome processions featuring music bands and enthusiastic party workers arriving at the rally on two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Nearly 1,000 welcome hoardings are being installed across the city, and a large-scale cleanliness drive has been launched by BJP volunteers to prepare for the event.

In view of the high-profile nature of the visit, security has been tightened. Entry to the public rally venue in Mehdiganj will be permitted only after thorough checking and frisking. Around 4,000 personnel, including six Superintendents of Police (SPs), eight Additional SPs, 33 Deputy SPs, along with police, PAC, and paramilitary forces, will be deployed. Rooftop security will be ensured along the VIP route and at the event location.

Police Commissioner Mohit Aggarwal and ADG (Security) Raghubir Lal held a high-level meeting with gazetted officers to review the overall security arrangements. CCTV cameras will be used for round-the-clock surveillance. Officers on VIP duty have been instructed to brief their teams properly, and the use of mobile phones by police personnel during duty hours has been strictly prohibited.

“No police personnel will be allowed to carry firearms at the event venue,” said Commissioner Aggarwal. “All officers must maintain discipline and behave courteously with the public. Crowd control ropes will be used to manage the flow of people along the route and inside the venue.”

Varanasi is abuzz with activity and enthusiasm as it prepares to welcome its MP and the Prime Minister for yet another impactful visit.