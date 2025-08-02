PM Modi to launch over Rs 4K cr Assam bio-refinery

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 8 to inaugurate the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

The PM will arrive first at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Golaghat district and dedicate to the nation the bio-ethanol plant, set up at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore, he said.

The PM will then travel to Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will inaugurate the Guwahati-Ring Road, a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Kuruwa and Narengi in Guwahati, and also lay the foundation stone of the Mangaldoi Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on August 29 to inaugurate the newly constructed Raj Bhavan, Sarma said on Friday.

After inaugurating the new Raj Bhavan, he will attend a convention of the newly elected NDA panchayat members, who will also be felicitated.