PM Modi to launch NDA poll campaign for TN on Friday

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA’s poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in suburban Maduranthakam on January 23.

Ahead of his visit, BJP senior and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal held a series of meetings with allies to ensure that they all present a picture of unity. The party succeeded in roping in AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran and PMK Anbumani faction.

Other allies viz. G K Vasan-led TMC, and T R Paarivendhar-led Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, A C Shanmugam of New Justice Party and B John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have reiterated their support to the NDA. Erstwhile ally, O Panneerselvam is likely to miss the bus, as he has not been invited to join tomorrow’s rally.