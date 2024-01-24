PM Modi to kickstart Lok Sabha poll campaign with Bulandshahr rally on Jan 25

GREATER NOIDA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kickstart the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha election from western UP’s Bulandshahr on January 25 where he will address a public rally in Chola area on Jewar-Bulandshahr road.



Ahead of the PM’s visit, senior BJP leaders and top government officials are making a beeline to oversee the arrangements. “The PM’s rally is going to be held at the Police Shooting Range Ground in Chola area on the Bulandshahr-Jewar Road as it is easily accessible for all. It is going to be massive as after Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir inauguration, people have developed a trust in us and the promises we make,” said Satendra Shishodia, West UP president of BJP.

As per officials, a total of 24 parking places have been made as nearly 12,000 vehicles including buses, private cars, two wheelers, VIPs, media, reserve policemen, medical team, security personnel and officers are expected.

More than five lakh people are likely to attend Prime Minister Modi’s public meeting on January 25 at Chandmari land. Bulandshahr’s BJP District President Vikas Chauhan claims that about 1.25 lakh people will come from Bulandshahr only.

“Apart from this, lakhs of people from other districts of western Uttar Pradesh including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras will also participate in the programme,” said Chauhan. Sources said that the western UP area is considered ‘lucky’ by the BJP leadership for initiating their campaign. The saffron party had in the past two general elections, too, begun its campaign from west UP - from Bulandshahr in 2014 and Meerut in 2019 - and won the elections.