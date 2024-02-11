PM Modi to kick off LS poll campaign in MP from tribal-dominated Jhabua today

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Janjatiya Sammelan in the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, marking the kickstart of the BJP’s poll campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled in April-May.



During his visit, the Prime Minister will be inaugurating 11 infrastructure projects worth Rs 6632.27 crore and laying the foundation stones for 27 projects costing Rs 607.24 crore in a separate event being organised by the state government there. A total of Rs 7240 crore projects of the Central and state governments will be launched by PM Modi.

This will be the first visit of PM Modi to MP after Mohan Yadav became the chief minister of the state.

“PM Modi’s coming is a mascot to the state and under his guid, a resolution will be made in the Amrut Kaal to enhance the welfare works being done in the tribal areas during the grand event in Jhabua on the occasion of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay’s Samarpan Divas”, CM Yadav told reporters.

The chief minister also said that the expansion of Ayurvedic-Homeopathy-Naturopathy medical facilities, especially in tribal areas will be implemented following the PM’s guidance.

PM Modi will dedicate the various projects of railways, highways, irrigation, drinking water under Nal Jal Yojana and power to the state. He will also lay the foundation stone of several projects like legacy waste dumpsite remediation projects, drinking water schemes and power sub-stations for the tribal districts of the state.

The Prime Minister will also transfer the amount of around Rs 90 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries under the various government schemes such as Aahar Anudan and Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram. Under the Aahar Anudan scheme, Rs 1000 is provided monthly to the women beneficiaries of particularly vulnerable tribal groups Baiga, Bharia and Sahariya of the state

Under the public services delivery, PM Modi will expand the cyber-tehsil scheme in all 55 districts of the state. The scheme is an initiative of the state government in which the transfer of land and mappings are made paperless, faceless and online. The Prime Minister will also distribute records of rights to 1.75 Lakh beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA Yojana.

BJP state president VD Sharma said that the tribal mega rally would be historic as around 1.5 to 2 lakh people from Jhabua-Ratlam and Dhar Lok Sabha seats covering 15 Assembly segments were expected to take part in the event. “Pradhan Mantri will kick start the BJP’s poll campaign for the upcoming general elections from Jhabua, ensuring winning in all the 29 LS seats of the state”, Sharma also said.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in the previous election, securing 28 out of the 29 LS segments in the state. Congress barely won one seat in the Chhindwara constituency where former CM Kamal Nath’s son Nakul had registered victory.