PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Jan 10

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the global Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 10, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said here on Friday.



Pitching Gujarat as the most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister invited global businesses to take advantage of its immense growth potential opportunity by participating in the Summit, at a road show in the national capital.

“This Summit will be inaugurated by our Prime Minister on January 10, 2024,” Patel said while addressing the event.