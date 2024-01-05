PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar on January 10, an official said on Friday.



The event will be held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in the state capital, he said.

A day before the summit begins, the PM would also inaugurate the ‘Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024’ at Helipad Ground near Mahatma Mandir on January 9, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Mines Department, S J Haider, said in a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in

Gandhinagar on January 9, he further said.