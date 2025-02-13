PM Modi to inaugurate SOUL Leadership Conclave on Feb 21

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first edition of the SOUL Leadership Conclave by the School of Ultimate Leadership on February 21, officials said on Thursday. The two-day event at Bharat Manadpam here will bring together leaders from across politics, sports, arts and media, public policy, business, the social sector and the spiritual world to talk about their personal leadership journeys.

The conclave will feature speakers such as Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, former CJI DY Chandrachud, former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Spiritual Leader of the Brahma Kumaris BK Shivani and chess world champion D Gukesh, among others.