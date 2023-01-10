PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali on Jan 12

new delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Karnataka’s Hubbali on Thursday, an event that is being held on the National Youth Day which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda to honour his ideals, teachings and contributions.

“Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival in Hubbali at around 4 pm,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office said. The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to talented youth at the national level and galvanise them towards nation-building.

This year, the festival is being held in Hubballi-Dharwad in Karnataka from January 12-16, with the theme being “Viksit Yuva--Viksit Bharat.”

The Festival will witness Youth Summit, which will witness plenary discussions on five themes stemming from G-20 and Y20 events. The Summit will witness participation of more than 60 eminent experts.

Addressing a media briefing here, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said as the country celebrates 75 years of India’s Independence, the festival aims to step up the role of youth in nation-building during ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“Therefore, it will be an endeavour to disseminate the message of ‘Panch Pran’ as espoused by the prime minister among the youth,” he said.

Thakur said India is holding G20 Presidency this year which is a matter of great pride for every Indian. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is organising ‘Y Talks’ throughout the country for Y-20 activities of G-20. The National Youth Festival will set pace for Y-20 engagement across the country by sensitising the youth about the themes of Y-20. The participants will in turn take the message and themes of Y-20 to every nook and corner of the country, Thakur said.