PM Modi to inaugurate Madhya Pradesh’s 6th airport in Rewa today

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the much-anticipated airport in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be present at the inaugural function of the airport. CM Yadav said the airport will transform the Vindhya region’s connectivity, tourism, and investment landscape. “Rewa Airport will boost tourism, attract investment, and enhance connectivity for districts like Sidhi, Satna, and Mauganj, as well as neighbouring states”, the CM said. Praising PM Modi for driving MP’s development, CM Yadav emphasised the inauguration of Rewa Airport as another transformative step, and the airport will be a game changer for the region. He lauded the initiative as another significant milestone for Madhya Pradesh, marking the state’s sixth airport.

The airport, licensed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is part of the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, aimed at improving air travel accessibility for smaller cities. With its inauguration, Rewa will join cities like Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Indore, and Gwalior in offering air connectivity, benefiting over 65 lakh residents in Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states. Built for Rs 450 crore on 102 hectares of land, the airport features modern amenities, including a 30-meter-wide, 800-meter-long runway. With services starting for 72-seater aircraft to Bhopal, it is poised for future expansion to other major cities. Additionally, the airport has been designed with a 50-year vision, positioning it as a long-term asset for the region. The airport’s strategic location near key assets such as Singrauli’s power plants, Bandhavgarh National Park, and Asia’s largest solar power plant is expected to drive economic growth.