PM Modi to inaugurate International Museum Expo in Delhi on May 18

Another move towards fostering soft power globally through promoting India’s rich cultural history, the government at the centre is going to organise a comprehensive three-day long International Museum Expo 2023 in the national capital from May 18-20, the Ministry of Culture announced on Tuesday.

It also confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first such event- showcasing the diverse cultural heritage exhibited by various museums across the country- on May 18 at Pragati Maidan here.

A total of 75 global experts, 14 state culture ministers, 10 secretaries from various ministries of the Government of India, 30 cultural institutions, 15 global museums, 1,200 museums, 55 techno mela vendors, 16 conservation experts, 1,000 stakeholders, and 100 volunteers will take part of this event, where 7 master classes and 11-panel discussions on various issues will also take place in three days. “The expo aims to facilitate a holistic conversation and showcase the diverse cultural heritage exhibited by various museums across the country... This initiative has been undertaken to commemorate the 47th International Museum Day, as part of the second phase of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” the Minister of Tourism, Culture, G Kishan Reddy said.

Several prominent museum professionals and aligned service-technology providers, academicians, and school and college students from the national down to community level will also be present. There will be a focus on various themed museums, which will be explored through workshops, seminars, master classes, panel discussions, and other events. A distinctive component of the Expo- the Techno Mela has been designed to facilitate B2B networking between those who wish to make museums and technical vendors that provide specialised services for the same. Some of the key participants in this segment include the Indian Navy, National Rail Museum, i2i Consulting, Atthah Infotech, Varaha, Lion India, Godrej, and Decon Lighting among others.

International museum professionals, diplomats, curators, consultants, academicians, and students from various fields across the world are invited to participate in these activities, providing a unique opportunity for cross-disciplinary learning and collaboration, the ministry confirmed.

Joint Secretary Mugdha Sinha also confirmed that the 7 masterclasses talk on specific subject matter relating to the functioning of museum spaces led by global experts in a lec-dem format. The panel discussions feature Indian and international museum experts and consultants featuring topics such as unconventional museums, curating for everyone, and financial and environmental sustainability in museums.

“The event is historic as it marks the first time the government will showcase new technology and initiatives for museums... India’s rich cultural heritage will be on display. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the cultural ministry has commissioned and opened 145 new museums to date since 2014. The International Museum Expo 2023 is the largest of its kind,” Reddy underlined. There is also a Ministerial Panel titled Vision 2047 where 12 state culture ministers will discuss their vision for the development of museums in their state. Additionally, the secretarial panel will see the participation of 9 GoI secretaries or secretary-equivalents from other ministries/departments that also fund, curate and develop museums, Mugdha Sinha said.