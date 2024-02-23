PM Modi to inaugurate Gujarat’s first AIIMS at Rajkot on February 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on February 25, state Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said on Friday.

This will be one of the five AIIMS to be dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister from Rajkot on February 25, the minister said.

While the out-patient department (OPD) of the super-speciality hospital near Para Pipaliya village on the outskirts of Rajkot city is already operational, Modi will inaugurate the in-patient department (IPD), Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Modi laid the foundation stone for Rajkot AIIMS through video-conferencing in December 2020.

‘Spread across 201 acres, Rajkot AIIMS is a world-class hospital with 720 beds, including ICU and super-speciality beds. On February 25, the prime minister will inaugurate 23 operation theatres, 30-bed AYUSH block and 250 beds of IPD. The remaining beds will be made available gradually,’ Patel said.

The hospital was built at the cost of Rs 1,195 crore, he said, adding that the OPD has already served nearly 1.44 lakh patients so far.

As per a government release, the prime minister will arrive at Rajkot

AIIMS on Sunday afternoon and address a rally at the Race Course ground in the city later in the evening.