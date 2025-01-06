PM Modi to inaugurate acclaimed PBD convention in Bhubaneswar on Jan 9

New Delhi: The Indian diaspora’s achievements and contributions across the world and ways to further deepen their engagement with India are set to be the key focus at the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8.

India’s economic growth, policy reforms and developmental trajectory in several key sectors are also likely to be showcased to woo overseas Indian investors at the convention.

A large number of overseas Indians, including top businessmen, entrepreneurs and economists, from over 50 countries are expected to participate in the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention.

The PBD is celebrated on January 9 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s return to India on that day in 1915.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the high-profile event on January 9. It will feature a virtual address by chief guest Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The theme of the convention is ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat’.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on January 10. She will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025 on select members of the Indian diaspora to recognise their achievements.

India’s economic growth, policy reforms and the country’s developmental trajectory in several key sectors will be showcased at the convention with an aim to strengthen the country’s connect with its diaspora, people familiar with the preparation for the event said.

The country will also be showcased as an attractive investment destination, they said.

Also, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly created Jammu railway division through virtual mode on Monday, paving the way for efficient management of train services in the northernmost region of India.

With the establishment of the new railway division in Jammu, a long-standing demand of people of the region has been fulfilled. This milestone event comes ahead of the much-awaited inauguration of train services to Kashmir from Katra, with the final trial run scheduled for Tuesday.

“The prime minister will inaugurate the Jammu railway division through virtual mode from New Delhi tomorrow,” an official said.

In Jammu, the event will be attended and addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma. Union minister Jitendra Singh is expected to take part.