PM Modi to distribute over 71,000 appointment letters to recruits in govt depts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits in various central government departments on Monday via videoconferencing, his office said.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed recruits through videoconferencing around 10:30 am on Monday. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the PMO said.

The Rozgar Mela will provide meaningful opportunities to youngsters for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment.

It will be held at 45 locations around the country. The recruitments are taking place for various central government ministries and departments.

The recruits, selected from around the country, will join various ministries/departments, including the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the

Department of Financial Services, among others, the PMO said.