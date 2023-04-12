PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute appointment letters to around 71,000 newly-recruited personnel through video conferencing on April 13. On this occasion, he will also address these newly-appointed

personnel. This Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s commitment to give top priority to employment generation. It is expected that the Rozgar Mela will act as a catalyst for employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development.