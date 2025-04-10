PM Modi to attend ‘Vaisakhi Fair’ at Madhya Pradesh’s Anandpur Dham on April 11

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Anandpur Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district on April 11 to attend the annual Vaisakhi fair.

The visit is expected to draw around 20,000 devotees and elevate the event into a major spiritual and cultural celebration.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the sacred Anand Sarovar and meet saints and spiritual leaders, including Mahatma Shabd Premanand, the head of the Paramhans Advaita sect, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed.

The PM will also be briefed on various educational, spiritual, and social service activities being undertaken at the Dham, which has emerged as a prominent religious and service-oriented institution in the country.

According to CM Yadav, the PM will tour the four temples within the Satsang Ashram campus and address the assembled devotees in the grand Satsang Hall.

The address will be part of the annual Vaisakhi celebrations, which draw devotees from across India and abroad, the CM said. The Prime Minister is also expected to partake in the langar and receive prasad.

In the lead-up to the high-profile visit, Chief Minister Yadav on Tuesday reviewed preparations

via video conference with senior officials and directed them to ensure all arrangements are completed in an organised and dignified manner.

Highlighting the spiritual and social significance of Anandpur Dham, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister’s visit will make the event “a truly memorable occasion.”

He also encouraged citizens, public representatives, and social workers to visit such religious centers

that serve as both spiritual hubs and community service institutions.

CM Yadav had earlier visited the site on April 4 to personally review preparations. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Rajoura, and other senior officials were also involved in the coordination efforts.

The annual Vaisakhi fair at Anandpur Dham has long held importance for devotees, and this year’s

edition, bolstered by the Prime Minister’s presence, is set to witness enhanced attention and participation.