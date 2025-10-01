PM Modi to attend RSS centenary event today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the RSS’ contribution to the nation at a programme here on Wednesday to mark the centenary celebrations of the Hindutva organisation.

An official statement said Modi will be the chief guest at the event and address the audience.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based

organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens, the statement said.