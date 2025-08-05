PM Modi to address NDA Parliamentary meeting today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BJP-led NDA Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, a get-together of the ruling alliance’s MPs which is being held after a considerable gap.

The NDA meeting comes a couple of days before the filing of nomination for vice president’s election begins from August 7.

The NDA will have to announce its candidate, whose election will be a certainty due to the alliance’s majority in the electoral college, by August 21, the last date of nomination-filing and the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The meeting comes in the middle of a session which has been all but a washout so far, except for a two-day discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, due to a united Opposition’s ceaseless protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission.