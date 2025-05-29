PM Modi to address mega women’s Sammelan in MP honouring Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy on May 31

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega ‘Mahila Sashaktikaran Sammelan’ in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on May 31. The event is being organised to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered queen of the Holkar dynasty.

As part of his visit, the Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate two airports in Datia and Satna, as well as the Indore Metro Rail project, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for ghats on the banks of the Kshipra River in Ujjain, a Rs 778 crore initiative under the Namami Kshipra Project, ahead of Simhastha 2028.

He will also perform ‘bhumi poojan’ virtually for various infrastructure projects, including barrages, stop dams, and wetted causeways in the state.

The women’s convention will serve as the culmination of a series of cultural and social events held across Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 31, celebrating Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s legacy.

The event is expected to witness the participation of over 2 lakh women from across the state, including women entrepreneurs, workers, self-help groups (SHGs), and beneficiaries of the state-run Ladli Behna scheme.

“The era of women’s empowerment initiated by Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is gaining new strength under the leadership of PM Modiji. Today, Nari Shakti stands for self-reliance and nation-building,” said CM Yadav.

Yadav emphasised that the event is a tribute to the values and vision of Ahilyabai Holkar, who championed women’s dignity, education, and empowerment during her enlightened rule. Her legacy of inclusive governance and public welfare remains a cornerstone of Madhya Pradesh’s cultural and administrative ethos.

To further honour her memory, a special Cabinet meeting was held on May 20 at the historic Rajwada Durbar Hall in Indore, once the seat of Ahilyabai’s reign. The Cabinet approved several key decisions inspired by her governance model.

Ahilyabai’s contributions to justice, education, water conservation, and social welfare remain an enduring part of India’s rich heritage, the CM said.