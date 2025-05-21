PM Modi to address mega women’s empowerment conference in Bhopal

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and address a mega Women’s Empowerment Conference in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh on May 31, which will serve as the closing ceremony of a series of cultural and social events held across Madhya Pradesh from May 20 to 31, marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared this information while addressing a press conference on the Cabinet decisions in Indore on Tuesday. The event, being organised in Bhopal, is expected to witness the participation of more than 2 lakh women from across the state, he added.

The conference will bring together women entrepreneurs, workers, self-help groups (SHGs), and beneficiaries of the state-run Ladli Behna scheme, celebrating their achievements and contributions to society, Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the programme is a tribute to the values and vision of Ahilyabai Holkar, who championed women’s dignity, education, and empowerment during her reign.

“In addition to addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including the Indore Metro, and new airports in Satna and Datia, marking another milestone in Madhya Pradesh’s development journey,” Vijayvargiya said.

This event is a part of a series of cultural and social initiatives being held across the state from May 20 to 31, celebrating the legacy of the Holkar queen, whose life exemplified inclusive governance and public welfare, he further added.

In a historic tribute to the life and legacy of the queen, the state government has launched an extensive series of cultural, social, and developmental initiatives.

A special Cabinet meeting, chaired by CM Yadav, was held on Tuesday at the historic Rajwada Durbar Hall in Indore, once the seat of Ahilyabai’s enlightened rule, to mark the 300th birth anniversary of the iconic Holkar queen. The Cabinet approved several key decisions, reflecting the queen’s governance model.

Vijayvargiya said, “Devi Ahilyabai Holkar’s life was dedicated to society, culture, and the nation. Her contributions in governance, justice, education, water conservation, and social welfare are an invaluable part of India’s heritage.”