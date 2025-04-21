PM Modi to address civil servants on today; present awards on excellence in public administration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address civil servants on the occasion of civil services day on Monday.

He will also confer the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation to districts and central/state governments, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Sunday said.

Modi will release e-books on holistic development and on innovations comprising of the success stories on the implementation of the identified priority programmes and Innovations, it said.

A film on the award-winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of awards.

This will mark the seventh occasion when Modi will be addressing the national civil services day ceremonies, the statement said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation’s civil servants on the 17th civil services day on April 21, 2025,” it said.

Civil services day is an occasion for the civil servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work.

This date was chosen to commemorate the day when Sardar Vallabhai Patel (the first home minister of independent India) addressed the probationers of Administrative Service Officers in 1947 at Metcalfe House Delhi. To mark the civil services day, the government is organising a day-long civil services day conference at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The scheme for Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been instituted to recognise the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organisations of the central and state governments for the welfare of common citizens.

For the Prime Minister’s Awards scheme 2024, three categories -- holistic development of districts, aspirational blocks programme and innovation-- have been identified for the awards to be presented on civil services day 2025.

“Fourteen awardees have been shortlisted from 1,588 nominations after a comprehensive evaluation,” the statement said.