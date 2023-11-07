PM Modi thinking of poor now only because it’s election time: Kharge

JODHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking of the poor now only because it is election time, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, days after the PM announced the extension of the free grain distribution scheme for five years.



Addressing a rally in Jodhpur in Rajasthan ahead of the November 25 Assembly polls, he also derided the ED, CBI and the Income Tax Department as “jawans” of Modi, and said before the Prime Minister hits the campaign trail he sends the central agencies to target the Opposition.

Kharge accused the Narendra Modi government of “troubling the poor and supporting his industrialist friends like Adani.”

He accused the government of rendering big public sector undertakings “bimaru (sick)” so that people do not get the benefit of the reservation for the SCs/STs and OBCs.

Referring to Modi announcing the extension of the free grain distribution scheme, he said the PM is thinking of the poor now only because elections are approaching.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on November 5, Prime Minister Modi announced that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), providing free ration to 80 crore poor people, would be extended for five years.