PM Modi targets Cong, says it didn’t implement quota for OBC community

Mahasamund: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of not implementing reservation for the OBC community despite the party ruling from “panchayat to Parliament” for so many years after Independence.



Addressing a public rally in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, Modi said the Congress’ only target is to loot Chhattisgarh and fill its own coffers.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s son, his (CM’s) relatives and officers close to him looted and destroyed Chhattisgarh in five years, he alleged.

Modi also said he can challenge that no official social media platforms of the Congress have appealed to the people to buy local products.

Polling in 20 out of the total 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7. Voting in the remaining 70 seats will be held on November 17.

Modi said the first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh has busted the Congress’ “balloon of lies” and now people have decided to teach a lesson to the party.

The BJP-led Centre built 4 crore houses for the poor in the last 10 years. In Chhattisgarh, the Congress government disrupted the scheme, he said.

‘Some mahagyani Congress leaders from Delhi have been saying in their public meetings that they are publicising my caste and keep on saying that Modi is from the OBC (Other Backward Classes),’ the PM said.

In the previous (2019 Lok Sabha) elections held in the country, these people had been calling the OBC community “thief” in the name of Modi, he said.

What they did to the Sahu community (an influential OBC community in Chhattisgarh) for five years is not hidden from anyone. Hence, the mentality of the Congress has to be recognised, Modi said.

‘It is the same Congress which was in power from panchayat to Parliament, people gave them an opportunity, but they didn’t implement reservation for the OBC community,’ Modi said.

‘It is the Congress which did not give constitutional status to the OBC Commission for decades and did not implement OBC reservation in medical colleges. Modi has given you a guarantee of doing all these things and has done it,’ he said.

Modi also said this was his last public rally in Chhattisgarh (ahead of the second and last phase of the state polls).