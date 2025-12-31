PM Modi stresses ‘reform, perform and transform’ mantra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the mantra of reform, perform and transform at the 50th meeting of PRAGATI, which accelerated projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore over the past decade.

Chairing the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the use of technology in each and every phase of a project life cycle.

The Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI) platform must be strengthened further in the years ahead to ensure faster execution, higher quality and measurable outcomes for the citizens, he said. During the meeting, the prime minister reviewed five critical infrastructure projects across sectors, including road, railways, power, water resources, and coal.

“These projects span five states, with a cumulative cost of more than Rs 40,000 crore,” an official statement said.

It said during a review of the PM SHRI scheme, the prime minister emphasised that the initiative must become a national benchmark for holistic and future-ready school education with outcome-oriented rather than infrastructure-centric implementation.

He also asked all the chief secretaries to closely monitor the PM SHRI scheme.

The prime minister further emphasised that efforts must be made for making the PM SHRI schools benchmarks for other schools of the state governments.

He also suggested that senior officers of the government should undertake field visits to evaluate the performance of the PM SHRI schools.

PRAGATI is essential to sustain the reform momentum and ensure delivery, Modi said.

On the occasion, the prime minister shared clear expectations for the next phase, outlining his vision of reform, perform and transform.

“Reform to simplify, perform to deliver, transform to impact,” the prime minister said.

He said that reform must mean moving from process to solutions, simplifying procedures and making

systems more friendly for ‘ease of living’ and ‘ease of doing business’.

The PM said perform must mean to focus equally on time, cost, and quality.

He added that outcome-driven governance has strengthened through PRAGATI and it must now go deeper.

Transformation must be measured by what citizens actually feel about timely services, faster grievance resolution, and improved ease of living, Modi said. He also said that long-pending projects have been completed in national interest using the PRAGATI platform.

PRAGATI exemplifies cooperative federalism and breaks silo-based functioning, the prime minister added.

At the 50th PRAGATI meeting, the prime minister described the milestone as a symbol of the deep transformation India has witnessed in the culture of governance over the last decade.

Modi underlined that when decisions are timely, coordination is effective, and accountability is fixed, the speed of government functioning naturally increases and its impact becomes visible directly in citizens’ lives.

The prime minister recalled that the genesis of PRAGATI was the technology-enabled State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology (SWAGAT) platform he had launched during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Building on that experience, he expanded the same spirit nationally through PRAGATI, bringing large projects, major programmes and grievance redressal onto one integrated platform for review, resolution, and follow-up.

The PM noted that over the years, the PRAGATI-led ecosystem has helped accelerate projects worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore and

supported the on-ground implementation of major welfare programmes at scale.