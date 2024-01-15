PM Modi speaks to Putin; discusses global issues, assures support for Russia’s presidency of BRICS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two nations.



Modi said he had a “good conversation” with Putin and exchanged views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS in 2024.

Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Russia, during which the two countries decided to step up military and technical cooperation, including manufacturing of modern weaponry.

Jaishankar had also called on Putin, who invited Modi to visit Russia.

“Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia’s Presidency of the BRICS,” the Prime Minister said on X.

Later in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi and Putin reviewed progress on a number of issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries. Modi also conveyed his best wishes for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured India’s full support, the MEA statement said, adding that the two leaders agreed to remain in touch. Russia assumed BRICS presidency from January 1, 2024.