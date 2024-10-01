PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, says terrorism has no place in our world

New Delhi: In a diplomatic conversation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the recent developments in West Asia, particularly concerning the escalating tensions in Israel and Lebanon. The dialogue underscored India’s firm stance against terrorism, with Modi reiterating that "terrorism has no place in our world."



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated: “Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages.”

The call between the two leaders comes amid heightened tensions in the region, triggered by the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, which escalated into a broader conflict. Israel has been conducting retaliatory airstrikes not just in Gaza but also targeting positions in Lebanon, where Hezbollah, another militant group, has been launching rocket and missile attacks into northern Israel. The strikes last week killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from Hezbollah, including the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

While PM Modi refrained from referring to any specific incident during his public statements, the timing of his conversation with Netanyahu points to a deep concern over the potential for the conflict to escalate into a broader regional war. Modi’s emphasis on the importance of preventing further escalation comes amid widespread fears that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah could draw neighbouring countries into the conflict.

In his concluding remarks, Modi emphasised India's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability. “India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability,” he said.