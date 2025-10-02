PM Modi speaks to Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery

MillenniumPost
BY Agencies2 Oct 2025 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant. Kharge, 83, was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day. Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well. In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." "Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the prime minister said.

