PM Modi speaks to Iranian Prez

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance, according to a statement.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential

of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub. Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contact.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS.