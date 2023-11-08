PM Modi slams INDIA bloc over derogatory’ language against women

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised in both Houses of the legislature, as well as outside, for remarks made a day before on the importance of women’s education to control population growth.

The septuagenarian leader, upon his arrival on the Vidhan Sabha premises, was greeted by a posse of MLAs, all belonging to the opposition BJP, carrying placards denouncing his utterances and demanding his resignation.

Kumar, the longest serving chief minister of the state, stood frozen at the entrance gate for a few minutes, before marching towards a make-shift podium erected nearby, where leaders address journalists while the House is in session.

‘I have come to know today that something I had said yesterday has not gone down well with many people. My intent was to highlight my government’s thrust on women’s empowerment and the role improved literacy among women plays in population control. Though if anybody’s sentiments have been hurt, I seek an apology and take back my words,’ said Kumar.

However, when the Assembly session began at 11 am, BJP members led by the Leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha trooped into the well, some of them even picking up chairs, meant for the reporting staff, to express their outrage.

The opposition members were raising slogans alleging that the CM had become “a mental case” and was hence unfit to govern Bihar.