PM Modi slams INDIA bloc over derogatory’ language against women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked the INDIA bloc saying one of its big leaders used “derogatory” language against women in a state Assembly but the constituents of the opposition grouping have not uttered a word despite such “disrespect” for women. ‘Yesterday, one of the INDI alliance’s big leaders who is holding the bloc’s flag high and playing different games to unseat the present government (at the Center) used a language, which no one can even think of in a state assembly in the presence of mothers and sisters... he didn’t even feel ashamed of it,’ said Modi without taking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s name. Nitish Kumar, while emphasising the importance of education among women to control the population, on Tuesday put forward a vivid description in the state Assembly of how an educated woman can restrain her husband during sexual intercourse.