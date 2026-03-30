PM Modi silent on Sabarimala issue, doesn’t care about religion, claims Rahul Gandhi

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Launching a sharp attack on the prime minister, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Narendra Modi remained silent on the Sabarimala issue during his Kerala visit, indicating that the BJP-LDF works together.

Addressing a Congress election meeting in Adoor here, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the party was facing a “combination” of CPI(M) and BJP in the April 9 Assembly elections.

“We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP. On one side is the UDF and on the other is a CPI(M)-BJP combination,” he said.

Many years ago, a famous economist said that there is a hidden hand in the market, and he was making a point about economics.

“But here in the Kerala elections, there is a hidden hand of the BJP,” he said.

He said that the BJP does not want the UDF here because they know that the only force that challenges them in the country is the Congress party.

“The BJP understands that the Left Front, the LDF, can never challenge them at the national level. They also know that if they are in power in Delhi, then any LDF government in Kerala is fully under their control,” he said.

He said that those who fight the BJP get attacked by the BJP and are threatened.

“I have been attacked, I have 36 cases on me. I was interrogated for 55 hours non-stop,” he said.

He alleged that there is no such action against the chief minister of Kerala.

“Everybody knows that the LDF leadership is corrupt. There are cases ongoing, but there is no pressure on them from the BJP. There is no interrogation, there are no threats,” he said.

He said that the prime minister, wherever he goes, talks about temples and religion.

“But somehow, he has forgotten about what happened in Sabarimala during his visit to Palakkad,” he said.

“He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders stole from the Ayyappa temple. He has forgotten that the Left Front leaders took the gold of the Ayyappa temple and replaced it with brass,” he alleged in the district where the Lord Ayyappa temple is located.

Gandhi claimed that the prime minister remained silent to avoid damaging the BJP.

“It shows two things. The first is that the BJP and LDF are working together. The second is that Narendra Modi does not care about religion, Hinduism or temples,” he said.

“If it brings votes, he will speak about temples. If he wants to protect the interests of the LDF, he will not speak about temples,” he added.

He said that a UDF government would ensure that those responsible for alleged irregularities related to the temple are punished.

He also alleged that the LDF no longer behaves like a Left party.

“In their actions and policies, they are as corporatist as the BJP. It is a corporate-supported and funded government,” he said.

He said that the UDF had supported rubber farmers and protected the rubber sector in the past, including providing compensation during difficult times.

“The LDF refuses to compensate rubber workers. They don’t care about protecting them and are happy to have relations with big business,” he alleged.

He said that Congress would introduce measures to protect rubber farmers and workers from price fluctuations.

“We will systematically protect them and compensate them when the market is against them,” he said.

Rahul reiterated his allegation that Modi is compromised by former US President Donald Trump over financial dealings.

He claimed that when the issue was raised in Parliament, the prime minister avoided responding.

He further alleged that just as Trump controls Modi, the prime minister controls the Kerala Chief Minister.

“Like Modi is controlled by his financial system, your chief minister is controlled by his corruption and financial system,” he said.

Rahul said the people of Kerala value the environment and coexistence, and that different communities and religions live together with mutual respect.

“You teach a lot to the rest of the country,” he said.

He added that humility, love and respect were lessons he learnt while serving as MP of Wayanad, and praised the people of Kerala for their unity during times of tragedy.

He also raised concerns about the lack of industries and employment opportunities for youth, alleging that major industries in the country are concentrated in the hands of a few corporate companies.

“Kerala needs strong small and medium businesses, a strengthened agricultural base, better connectivity and IT growth, along with protection for its people,” he said.

He reiterated that the five guarantees announced by Congress would be implemented if the party comes to power.