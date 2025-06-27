PM Modi set to travel to Brazil for BRICS summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a five-nation tour next week to attend the BRICS summit in Brazil and to enhance India’s ties with four other nations, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Besides Brazil, Modi is set to visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia, they said.

There is no official announcement yet on Modi’s planned trip. The main focus of the trip will be his visit to the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro to participate in the BRICS summit on July 6 and 7.

BRICS brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5 per cent of the global population, around 40 per cent of the global GDP and around 26 per cent of the global trade.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025. The summit of the grouping is likely to deliberate on a range of issues including mainstreaming the interests and aspirations of the Global South, the people cited above said. India is likely to call for united efforts to deal with the challenge of terrorism, they said.

The motto of Brazilian chairship is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”. The summit will culminate in two high-level declarations on financing the climate change regime and the governance of artificial intelligence.

Modi is set to also hold wide-ranging talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as part of the bilateral visit to Brazil.

The Indian side has decided to go ahead with Modi’s visit to Brazil though there have been reports that Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will skip the BRICS summit.

Modi is travelling to Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Ghana and Namibia as part of India’s focus to enhance ties with the countries of the

Global South.