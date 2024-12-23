PM Modi set to realise Vajpayee’s dream with Ken-Betwa project launch on Dec 25: MP CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “modern Bhagirath,” crediting him with gifting Madhya Pradesh two major river-linking projects aimed at ensuring irrigation for every field and drinking water for every household.

CM Yadav announced that PM Modi would visit Khajuraho in the Bundelkhand region on December 25 to fulfil the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ambitious river-linking campaign.

Addressing a farmer’s conference under the “Jan-Kalyan Parv” in Niwari district, CM Yadav emphasized the transformative potential of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, which he said would provide irrigation water to every farm in Bundelkhand and ensure adequate water for drinking, agriculture, and industrial needs. He highlighted that this first-of-its-kind river-linking project would pave the way for comprehensive development in the entire Bundelkhand region.

The Chief Minister underscored the far-reaching benefits of the Ken-Betwa Link Project, stating it would not only eliminate migration but also secure the future of coming generations by ensuring water availability.

He emphasized the critical role of water in agriculture and prosperity by quoting a Doha.

The project, he said, would revolutionize farming in Bundelkhand, making the region more productive than even Punjab and Haryana.

Drawing parallels with Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok, CM Yadav announced the development of “Ramraja Lok” in Orchha, which he termed the “Ayodhya of Bundelkhand.”

CM Yadav enthusiastically declared that Niwari district’s foundation day would henceforth be celebrated as “Pride Day” on October 1 each year. He also planted a sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative and inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the state’s developmental achievements over the past year.

As part of the state government’s first anniversary celebrations, a “Jan-Kalyan Parv” is being observed from December 11 to 26.

The CM reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, highlighting free air ambulance services, bonuses for dairy producers, and promoting industrialization to ensure employment for all. At the event, benefits were distributed to women members of self-help group.