PM Modi sends Eid greetings to Azerbaijan President, calls for stronger bonds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, extending greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr as the month of Ramadan concluded.

“As the blessed month of Ramadan comes to a close, I take this moment to extend warm greetings and felicitations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the joyous occasion of the festival of Eid al-Fitr,” the letter read.

In the message, Modi said that 200 million Indians of Islamic faith joined their brothers and sisters across the world in spending pious time in fasting and prayer. He described the festival as a reminder of values such as compassion, generosity, and solidarity that unite nations and communities.





The Prime Minister wished peace, harmony, good health, and happiness for people around the world, and expressed hope that the bonds of friendship between India and Azerbaijan grow stronger.