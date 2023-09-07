PM Modi scheduled to hold talks with US President Biden today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden are set to hold bilateral talks on Friday evening with a focus on further solidifying the India-US comprehensive global and strategic partnership.



The two leaders are expected to review ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas of clean energy, trade, high-technology, defence and how the two countries can contribute in dealing with some of the pressing challenges facing the world.

Modi is also likely to hold separate bilateral meetings on Friday with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth.

The US President is visiting New Delhi to attend the G20 summit that is being held on September 9 and 10. It will be his first visit to India as the US President.

The last US President to visit India was Donald Trump in February 2020.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Friday evening and he will leave for Vietnam on Sunday afternoon at the end of the G20 summit.

