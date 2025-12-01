PM Modi says rise of Radhakrishnan to post of Vice President reflects true strength of democracy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the rise of C P Radhakrishnan from an ordinary background to the office of Vice President reflects the true strength of democracy, and hoped his experience and guidance will aid in the smooth running of the Rajya Sabha. In September, Chandrapuram Ponnusami (C P) Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. At the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Modi congratulated him and wished that the House, under this guidance, would have meaningful discussions and take crucial decisions. "I congratulate you, and I am confident that every member of this House will honour its traditions and uphold your dignity as well," the Prime Minister said. The Winter Session is the first Parliament session Radhakrishnan is presiding over as the chairman of the Upper House.

Radhakrishnan comes from an ordinary family of farmers and has dedicated his entire life to social service. "Politics has been only one part of your journey - service to society has been your central mission from youth until now." "Your rise from such humble beginnings to this high office truly represents the strength of our democracy," he said. Modi said Radhakrishnan has consistently remained above protocol. "Your personality reflects service, dedication, and patience." He went on to recall two incidents that shaped his character -- as a child, when he narrowly escaped drowning, it turned that moment into a lifelong commitment to serve society. He also narrowly survived a bomb blast that targeted former deputy prime minister L K Adani's yatra. He again converted that experience into a resolve to work even harder for the nation. Modi went on to narrate how the Vice President decided to give up eating non-vegetarian food when he visited Varanasi. "I'm not saying eating non-vegetarian is wrong, but as the MP from Varanasi, I acknowledge this gesture warmly," he said. Stating that Radhakrishnan displayed strong leadership qualities since his student days, Modi said he chose struggle over the easy path. During the Emergency, he fought as a true soldier of democracy and worked for public awareness. He has always been a skilled organiser, excelling in every responsibility entrusted to him and bringing people together. "Today is a proud moment for all of us. Your journey inspires the entire nation. I once again congratulate you," he added.