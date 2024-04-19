PM Modi says previous govts betrayed trust of SC/ST and OBC

Amroha: In a fiery address at a poll rally in Amroha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on previous administrations, accusing them of betraying the trust of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the guise of social justice. Speaking in support of BJP candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar,



Modi pledged to realise the aspirations of social reformers Jyotiba Phule, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and Chaudhary Charan Singh. “Previous governments have only cheated people of SC, ST, and OBC communities in the name of social justice,” asserted Modi, highlighting his commitment to rectify this historical injustice.

Referring to the alliance between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Modi said the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected the “film starring two princes”.

In that rally, Modi accused the Opposition of attacking “our faith” and carrying the basket of “nepotism, corruption, and appeasement”.

“Once again the shooting of a film starring two princes is going on in UP, which has already been rejected. Every time these people set out to ask for votes from the people of UP carrying the basket of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement,” PM Narendra Modi said in Amroha. Earlier this week, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi addressed a joint press conference and claimed the BJP would win just 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi also slammed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for rejecting the invitation for the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in January.