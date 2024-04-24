PM Modi resorting to ‘old script’ of polarisation, fear: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to the “old script” of polarisation and fear, and claimed that he does not have confidence in his government to fight the Lok Sabha election on real issues.



Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Prime Minister Modi and the BJP should make it clear whether they are against or in support of the caste census.

“This question will have to be answered with ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Why don’t you want to represent the people?” she said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here.

She also lashed at for his ‘mangalsutra’ remarks, saying he did not even respect the importance of ‘mangalsutra’.

“When the elections came, we thought that there would be discussions on big issues, terrible unemployment and inflation would be discussed. But all the issues were left aside, the Prime Minister of this country picked up the same script which he has been reading since 2002- the script of polarisation, division, fear and suspicion,” she said.

The prime minister of this country does not have enough confidence in his government and party that he can fight elections by talking on issues, Shrinate said.

“Modi ji has a big problem with the Congress manifesto. But I would like to thank you because your lies and propaganda have taken the Congress manifesto to every home,” she said.

Shrinate claimed that Modi is deeply concerned by the mention of caste census in the manifesto. “So today I want to ask Narendra Modi ji... Is it wrong to talk about the poor?

What is your problem with the welfare of the poor? We are talking about an X-ray. What is the objection to that,” she said.

Modi has created ‘two Indias’ in the last 10 years, there is one India - where the vegetable vendor cries due to inflation and in G-20, a curtain is drawn to hide poverty, the other India is where there is glamour, where people are crazy about Modi and worship him, she said.

“Narendra Modi ji, you have not done any good to the poor. You forced the poor to walk in the scorching sun during Covid. During Covid, the poor were made to wander from door-to-door for medicines and oxygen. The poor were shown the false dream of boarding an airplane...a monopoly was created and small enterprises shut down,” Shrinate said.

With demonetisation, poor were made to stand in queues, she said, adding, “You (Modi) took away the rights of

the poor”.