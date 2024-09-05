PM Modi psychologically finished, his govt will be removed soon: Rahul

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lost his confidence after the recently held Lok Sabha elections and the time is not far when his government will be removed.



At a poll rally at Sangaldan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Assembly constituency, he claimed the Central government is run by PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their corporate friends.

Targeting Modi over the unemployment issue, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said implementation of GST and demonetisation harmed the interests of small businesses as the government is working for two billionaires.

“I was told not to name Modi’s corporate friends Adani and Ambani so I am using aliases like A1 and A2 for them. This government is like ‘we two, our two’ -- Modi and Shah, and Ambani and Adani -- these four are actually running the government,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader alleged that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood was “snatched” following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution “to benefit the two billionaires”.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than the rest of the country as it has the highest unemployment rate and the government has done nothing to generate employment opportunities for the youth, Gandhi claimed while addressing the poll rally.

“We have finished Modi psychologically. I sit in front of him in Parliament and I know his confidence is gone... Now a little time has left, we will remove Modi and BJP from government,” the senior Congress leader said.

Launching a broadside on PM Modi, Gandhi said he has claimed to have a direct connection with God and “is on record having said that his birth is non-biological”.

“This (Lok Sabha) election, Modi got a direct message from God. You may feel that you are talking directly to God but He is only listening to the masses and working accordingly,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kick-started his party’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party along with the help of INDIA bloc partners will ensure the restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed confidence that his party’s alliance government is going to be formed next month.

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1.