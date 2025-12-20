PM Modi, Priyanka have friendly conversation at Speaker’s meet over tea

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi had a friendly conversation at the customary meeting over tea hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday for the leaders of different parties after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Sources said during the get-together over tea, Gandhi, the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, is understood to have told Modi that she is learning Malayalam so that it helps her while conversing with her constituents.

She also asked the prime minister about his recent three-nation trip to Africa and the Middle East. Modi is learnt to have told Gandhi, who was seated next to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other leaders that the impression many people have in India about Ethopia is quite different from the actual position of that country, which is progressing very well socially and economically. “After the conclusion of the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha, a pleasant conversation took place with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and esteemed leaders of all parties,” Birla said.