PM Modi on two-day visit to MP, to inaugurate Global Investors Summit

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh starting Sunday. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal and lay the foundation for a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur district. In the evening on Sunday, the Prime Minister will engage with MPs, MLAs, and key BJP functionaries from Madhya Pradesh at the Kushabahu Thackrey Convention Hall. At the GIS, PM Modi will also launch newly introduced industry-friendly policies aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business and positioning the state as an attractive destination for investors. For the first time in many years, the Prime Minister will spend a night in the state capital, Bhopal. He will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit.

On February 23, the Prime Minister will perform the Bhumi Pujan for a Medical Sciences and Research Institute (a cancer hospital) in Graha village, Chhatarpur district, constructed by the Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti. The hospital, set to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore, will cover a 10.925-hectare area and feature state-of-the-art facilities.

“The day tomorrow will be historic as Modi ji arrives in the state. It will be a proud moment for us, as he inaugurates the GIS, which will mark a significant milestone in the state’s industrial and economic growth and its overall development,” said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, speaking to the media during an inspection of the event preparations at the Indira Gandhi Manav Sangrahalaya on Saturday.

The 8th edition of the GIS, scheduled for February 24-25, will be held in Bhopal for the first time. Previous editions of the summit have been hosted in Indore. “We warmly welcome the Prime Minister to Madhya Pradesh and February 24-25 will be etched in golden letters in the state’s history,” the Chief Minister added. The summit is expected to bring substantial benefits to the state’s youth, farmers, the poor, and women. It will also open doors for attracting more investments to the state, he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that investors, industry leaders, and experts are esteemed guests and that no effort would be spared in ensuring a grand welcome for them. During the venue inspection, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, briefed the Chief Minister on the arrangements made across the Sangrahalaya premises in preparation for the summit.

