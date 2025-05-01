PM Modi on 3-state tour for next two days

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai on Thursday and Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala on Friday.

A statement said Modi will be on a tour of three states, including Andhra Pradesh, over the next two days.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in Amaravati. He will also be addressing audiences at the events in the three states.

The PMO said the WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India.