PM Modi meets top Caribbean leaders, discusses bilateral ties

Georgetown (Guyana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the cream of Caribbean leaders on the margins of the India-CARICOM Summit here and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across several key areas towards the empowerment of the Global South.

The Prime Minister arrived in Guyana earlier on Wednesday -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state to the country in more than 50 years.

Through the day, on the sidelines of the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, Modi met Presidents Chan Santokhi (Suriname) and Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Guyana) and six of his counterparts Philip J Pierre (Saint Lucia), Gaston Browne (Antigua & Barbuda), Dickon Mitchell (Grenada), Philip Brave Davis (The Bahamas), Mia Amor Mottley (Barbados) and Dr Keith Rowley (Trinidad & Tobago).

Modi described his meeting with President Ali as “excellent” in a post on X and said the President himself enjoys “a strong bond with India.”

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral developmental cooperation, including in sectors like skill development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy. “India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors like infrastructure, shipping, technology and more,” he said, calling the Caribbean nation’s support for initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) as “noteworthy.”

During his meeting with President Santokhi, Modi reviewed bilateral relations in sectors such as trade, technology, energy and tele-medicine among others.

“Strengthening friendship with Suriname!” he said in another post on X and added: “We also discussed ways to further improve cultural as well as people to people ties.”

The Prime Minister said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with his counterpart from Trinidad & Tobago Keith Rowley and added that the two leaders talked about how to diversify bilateral trade linkages.

“Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad & Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of the MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step,” he added in another post on X.

Modi also had a “very good meeting” with Barbados Prime Minister Mottley, during which the talks between the two leaders covered areas such as science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture.

Modi had a “fruitful discussion focused on strengthening economic ties, climate change action and green partnerships” with his Bahamas counterpart Philip Brave Davis.

“The leaders also exchanged views on the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign,” the MEA said in a post on X.