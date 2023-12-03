PM Modi meets Qatar’s ruler

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

The meeting is significant as eight former Indian Navy personnel were on October 26 given death sentences by a court in Qatar and the Indian government has reportedly filed appeal against sentence.

India had described the ruling by the court in Qatar as “deeply” shocking and had vowed to explore all legal options in the case.