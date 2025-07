PM Modi meets Indian students in Trinidad & Tobago, showcases diaspora’s connect with India

Port of Spain: Reiterating the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago and the Carribean country's friendly ties with India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, also met three Indian youths -- Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who won the 'Bharat Ko Janiye' (Know India) Quiz here. "Met youngsters Shankar Ramjattan, Nicholas Maraj and Vince Mahato, who are winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in Trinidad & Tobago. This Quiz has generated widespread participation across the world and deepened the connect of our diaspora with India," PM Modi said in a post on X. After arriving in Port of Spain on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and grand reception by the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago and said that he was "extremely grateful" for their hospitality.

The Prime Minister also stressed upon the contribution of the local Indian community living in the Carribean nation and enriching the country's development journey as well as excelling in diverse areas there along with retaining their connection with India and being passionate about Indian culture. "The Indian community in Trinidad & Tobago extended a warm welcome to PM @narendramodi. Their enthusiasm reflected the deep-rooted cultural ties and shared heritage between the two nations," Prime Minister's Office wrote in a post on X. "Many people from India made their way to Trinidad & Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching Trinidad & Tobago's development journey. At the same time, they have retained a connection with India and are also passionate about Indian culture. Grateful to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on social media platform X. "Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come!" PM Modi said on his official X account.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here where his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart Kamla Persad-Bissessar, dressed in Indian attire, welcomed him at the Piarco International Airport. PM Modi was also accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the airport and 38 Ministers as well as four Members of Parliament were present to welcome him. He also met the people of the Indian diaspora waiting for him at the Piarco International Airport. This is the second leg of PM Modi's five-nation tour, following the successful completion of his visit to Ghana. During this official visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen the bilateral relationship. This is his first visit to the Carribean nation as the Prime Minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Ghana and dedicated the prestigious "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana" conferred on him to the enduring friendship and shared values between the two countries. "Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," PM Modi posted on X after the conclusion of his two-day visit to Ghana.

Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) will be the second stop on the Prime Minister's ongoing five-nation visit and will be followed by visits to Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. Like Ghana, PM Modi will also address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday. The visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Caribbean nation will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted, historical, cultural and people-to-people connect between the two nations. Indians first arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago and PM Modi's visit is expected to provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite both countries. Interestingly, this is the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to the Caribbean region in a span of eight months - he had previously visited Guyana in November 2024 - and shows the immense importance that India accords to the Caribbean countries and reflects India's growing partnership with CARICOM. Last November, while addressing the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Prime Minister Modi had underscored that India stands firmly for giving voice to the concerns of the Global South. Noting that the Global South countries were the most impacted by the challenges and conflicts of recent years, he had also reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to Caribbean countries as a reliable partner. It was on the sidelines of the Summit in Guyana that PM Modi also met with the then Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley and congratulated him for adoption of India's flagship UPI Platform by the Caribbean nation while assuring further collaboration in the field of digital transformation. Both the countries are seeking to expand and diversify their cooperation into major emerging areas like pharmaceuticals, tertiary care, renewable energy, digital public infrastructure, agriculture, disaster resistance and innovation and technology, along with sports, academic and cultural cooperation. "The visit comes at an opportune time, as this year, 2025, the country (Trinidad and Tobago) is commemorating 180 years of the arrival of Indian immigrants in T&T," said MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra during a special media briefing on Monday, ahead of PM's five-nation visit. Bilateral relations between both nations are supported by a vibrant Indian diaspora. Out of the total 1.36 million population of T&T, the Indian diaspora constitutes nearly 40–45 per cent of T&T's population. The diaspora, descendants of immigrants who arrived starting 1845, continues to maintain strong cultural and emotional bonds with India.

PM Modi's address to the joint session of the parliament of T&T is also being seen as symbolic of India's traditions and democratic values, reaffirming New Delhi's deep rooted and enduring ties with the Caribbean. "The Speaker's chair in the Parliament has been a gift by India, which is again a symbolic reminder of the strong democratic and parliamentary traditions between our two countries," said Secretary Malhotra. This visit, she added, is also very special for both the President and the Prime Minister of T&T, since they are both of Indian origin, and hold pride in calling themselves as "daughters of India". "The entire Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is very enthusiastic about PM Modi's upcoming visit and a large diaspora interaction event is being planned during the visit. During the visit, the PM will hold high-level discussions with both the President and Prime Minister, and the leaders are expected to cover the entire gamut of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and multilateral aspects," the MEA Secretary mentioned.